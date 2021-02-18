COVID-19 Impact on Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Surge at 34.9% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture

Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on.

Blockchain supply chain finance is mainly used for four applications: Digital Currency, Cross-border Payment, Trade Finance, Identity Management.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 10670 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market will register a 34.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 35300 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, ELayaway, HSBC, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark, SAP

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance by Players

4 Blockchain Supply Chain Finance by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Information

11.1.2 IBM Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 IBM Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Latest Developments

11.2 Ripple

11.2.1 Ripple Company Information

11.2.2 Ripple Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

11.2.3 Ripple Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Ripple Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ripple Latest Developments

11.3 Rubix by Deloitte

11.3.1 Rubix by Deloitte Company Information

11.3.2 Rubix by Deloitte Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Product Offered

11.3.3 Rubix by Deloitte Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Rubix by Deloitte Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Rubix by Deloitte Latest Developments

11.4 Accenture

