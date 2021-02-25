COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Addison Lee Limited, Uber Technologies

Global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Rapidly changing lifestyle and customer expectations have transformed traditional mobility needs. People are preferring shared mobility services, thereby boosting the user-centric mobility-as-a-service business model. Ride-sharing is type of mobility service where a commuter travels along with other passengers.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous Ride-sharing Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Addison Lee Limited, Uber Technologies Inc., Ola Cabs, Grab, Lyft, Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Ridecell, Inc, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Tesloop Inc., Revv, Waymo LLC, WILLER, Inc.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Autonomous Ride-sharing Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Autonomous Ride-sharing Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Autonomous Ride-sharing Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by electric vehicle: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services market size by key regions/countries, electric vehicle and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Ride-sharing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Ride-sharing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Autonomous Ride-sharing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services by Players

4 Autonomous Ride-sharing Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Addison Lee Limited

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Addison Lee Limited Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Addison Lee Limited News

11.2 Uber Technologies Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Uber Technologies Inc. Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Uber Technologies Inc. News

11.3 Ola Cabs

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Ola Cabs Autonomous Ride-sharing Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ola Cabs News

11.4 Grab

