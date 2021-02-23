Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market Forecast to 2027 -Eaton Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., JTEKT Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, KYB Corporation, LORD Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH

A steer-by-wire system is designed and developed to eliminate the physical contact between the wheels and the steering wheel of the vehicle by utilizing electrically controlled motors for changing the direction of the wheels and also for providing feedback to the driver. In the present scenario, the automakers are focusing on manufacturing vehicles by using various electronic systems for enhancing the performance of the vehicles. As steer-by-wire system is easily modifiable, different drivers can be able to adjust the system to accommodate their styles and which in turn will enhance handling.

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the automotive steer-by-wire market are the implementation of stringent emission norms, raised concerns about in-vehicle safety, need for advanced driver assistance systems, and development and integration of advanced vehicle technologies. Moreover, the increase in vehicle automation is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive steer-by-wire companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Eaton Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

JTEKT Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

KYB Corporation

LORD Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Feedback Motor, Angular Sensor, Steering Actuator); Propulsion (ICE, Electric Vehicle); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Steer-by-Wire market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Steer-by-Wire industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Steer-by-Wire market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Steer-by-Wire market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Steer-by-Wire market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

