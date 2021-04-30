Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market is Booming Across the Globe, Explores the Latest Report

The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2014 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market Forecast:

The global Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market is anticipated to recoup from the effects of COVID-19 starting from the year 2021 and will grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global automotive charge air cooler market is projected to offer an impressive growth opportunity and is likely to reach US$ 3,374.3 million in 2024.

The market is estimated through a rigorous triangulation process of internal data, secondary analysis and the insights gained from the primary interviews with industry experts.

The Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact the demand.

The key factors governing the demand for Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market are:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market Segmentation:

The automotive industry is undergoing the most potentially disruptive decade where stringent government regulations regarding the carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements are generating enormous pressure on automakers. Automakers are unraveling it by finding distinct ways. Engine downsizing is one of the prime approaches for achieving such industry needs. Engine downsizing makes the engine hotter but makes the engine more powerful and efficient and give an impetuous growth in the demand for turbochargers in vehicles. This creates a need for effective cooling of charged air through charge air cooler (CAC) (also known as an intercooler).

Hot air entering engine can create a higher combustion temperature, which creates a greater nitrogen oxide formation and increases the thermal load on the engine and related components. Charge air cooler act as a cooling interface, which transforms hot air coming from a turbocharger or a supercharger to cool air entering combustion engine. CACs also contribute towards a reduction in turbo lag and an improvement in engine volumetric efficiency with lower engine displacement.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market

COVID-19 has affected all the businesses, small or big, present in any sector. The dynamics of Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market have seen a huge shift in the year 2020. The market environment and the way of operations have taken a huge turn and have led to many changes in the processes, which will have repercussions for a long period. 2021 is likely to be better than 2020 for the Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market players as most of the businesses have resumed their operations and the demand is getting restored for them.

Note: This report will be updated to incorporate the impact of COVID-19 on the market forecast for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market Competitive Analysis:

The report studies the competitive framework and business environment via different analytical frameworks such as

Porters Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Success Factors

Growth Matrix

The key players in Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market are:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

Rochling Group

RAD Co., Ltd.

Valeo Group

The Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Sales from the Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market segment

segment Geographic diversification

New product launches

Market Share

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions

Alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

