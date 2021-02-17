Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Forecast to 2027 – Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Surface Transforms Plc., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora Inc., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Carbon ceramic brakes possess braking system component made of ceramic material. Although, ceramic brakes are around for a long time now and are widely deployed in aircraft and railways. These are uncommonly used in automotive vehicles due to high cost of material. The ceramic brakes possess several advantage in comparison to conventional cast iron brake, for these brakes offers weight reduction up to 70%, provides easy maneuverability, possess less noise & vibration and are resistant to corrosion. Due to high cost of the material, the brakes are primarily found in high end automobiles. To understate the point, some of the vehicles deployed with carbon ceramic brakes are luxury class limousine from Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini.

Some of the important players in Automotive Carbon- Ceramic Brakes market are Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Surface Transforms Plc., Carbon Ceramics Ltd, Rotora Inc., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Fusion Brakes LLC.

Rising demand for high performance vehicles and stringent norms regarding weight reduction are some of the factors primarily driving the growth of the carbon-ceramic brakes. Further, drivers appealing easy maneuverability and low response braking systems is expected to drive revenue growth opportunities for the aftermarket segment in the global automotive carbon ceramic brakes market.

