COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Grow at 8.4% CAGR to 2026 | Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, FIS (SunGard), Experian

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

AML software allows financial institutions and other enterprises to detect suspicious transactions and analyze customer data. Its ability to provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious events to maximize security and operational efficiency will foster its adoption during the forecast period.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1187 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1637.3 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, FIS (SunGard), Experian, ACI Worldwide, Fico, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Accuity (Safe Banking Systems), BAE Systems

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anti-Money Laundering Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Money Laundering Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Money Laundering Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-Money Laundering Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

