Covid-19 Impact on Anesthesia Ventilator Market to See Huge Growth in Future

A ventilator is a medical device, or a mechanical machine that supports breathing. The basic function of the ventilator is to efficiently manage the exchange of gases i.e. getting the oxygen into the lungs and helping carbon-di-oxide to be released from the lungs, of the patient under emergency. The ventilator can be removed or disconnected from the patient after the doctor advices that the patient is fit to breathe independently without any external support or has recovered from the illness. Anesthesia ventilators is an integral part of all modern anesthesia workstations. These are very sophisticated devices with which have several advanced ventilation modes.

Based on interface, the anesthesia ventilator market can be bifurcated into invasive and non-invasive devices. Among these, the invasive devices are expected to dominate the market in the coming years. This is mainly because giant market players have doubled the production of the invasive ventilators in order to cure the patients suffering from respiratory diseases.

Sensors, compressible air reservoir, filters, alarms, and pressure regulator among others are some of the components of ventilators. Among these, the compressible air reservoir is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period, mainly due to it helps in the continuous exchange of gases.

In terms of end users, the anesthesia ventilator market can be bifurcated into ambulatory care centers; pre-hospital settings and emergency medical services (EMS); and hospitals. Among these, hospitals are expected to be the largest end users of ventilators. It is also expected to be the fastest growing category in the near future, mainly on account of improved healthcare facilities and adaptability of technologically advanced products in the hospital.

