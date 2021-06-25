Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Electrification Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aircraft Electrification Market is Segmented by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Technology Type (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, and Fully Electric), by Application Type (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, and Energy Storage), by System Type (Propulsion Systems, Aircraft Systems), by Component Type (Batteries, Fuel Cells, Solar Cells, Electric Actuators, Electric Pumps, Generators, Motors, Power Electronics, and Distribution Devices), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aircraft Electrification consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Wish to get a free sample report? Click Here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/863/aircraft-electrification-market.html#form

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Aircraft Electrification Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Aircraft electrification market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as surge in demand for electric aircraft propulsion systems, emergence of electric-powered aircraft, increasing initiatives to reduce environmental emissions through aircraft and strict regulations concerning carbon emissions by aircraft are bolstering the growth of the aircraft electrification market, globally.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft electrification during the forecast period, with France, Germany, The UK, and Switzerland being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. Increasing passenger traffic in the region, along with increasing concerns regarding passenger safety, carbon emissions, and noise pollution in various government regulatory bodies, such as the European Defense Agency (EDA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Air Transport Command, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), is fueling the demand for aircraft electrification. Further, presence of key electric aircraft manufacturers, such as Rolls Royce plc, Safran S.A., GKN plc, and Thales Group is driving the growth of the region’s market.

Go Through the Full Scope of the Report Here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/863/aircraft-electrification-market.html

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation

GE Aviation

Avionic Instruments, LLC

AMETEK Inc.

Meggitt PLC

BAE Systems

Radiant Power Corporation.

Customization of the Report:

Stratview Research also provides customised reports to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com) to get a customised report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-313-307-4176 to share your research requirements.

Know more about us and our reports here –

Stratview Research publishes high quality, in-depth market research studies, to help clients obtain grainy level clarity on present business trends and probable future developments. At Stratview Research, we are committed to our client’s needs, providing custom solutions best fit for strategy development and implementation to extract perceptible results. We have built our team around this belief, with industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, leveraging their global experience, helping us deliver excellence in all assignments we undertake.