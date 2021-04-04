Covid-19 Impact on AI in Agriculture Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

The revenue generated in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture market is expected to increase to $8379.5 million in 2030 from $852.2 million in 2019, at a 24.8% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period). Service, based on type, is projected to be the faster-growing category during the forecast period. With an increasing number of farmers wanting to implement AI in their practices, the demand for training and equipment installation and maintenance services is also rising.

The highest CAGR, under the application segment of the AI in agriculture market, would be experienced by the drone analytics division. With the surging requirement for high-quality crops by the continuously growing population, heavy investments are being put in agricultural drones. The demand for such devices is rising rapidly in China and the U.S., which is driving the advance of the drone analytics division.

The most important factor leading to the growth of the AI in agriculture market is the increasing demand for food. The United Nations Department of Social and Economic Affairs (UN-DESA) claims that the worldwide population would rise from 7.7 billion currently to 8.6 billion by 2030. Additionally, with the changing consumption pattern of the populace, increasing disposable income, and high rate of urbanization, the demand for agricultural products is burgeoning. Due to this, the agrarian community is pursuing an increase in the farms’ productivity, by leveraging AI.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the AI in agriculture market