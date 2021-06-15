COVID-19 Impact on Activated Carbon Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

The dramatic spread of COVID-19 has created a negative impact on the global activated carbon market. The massive growth of the activated carbon market is mainly driven by versatility, uniqueness, and excellent adsorption property. Also, it is projected that the global demand for activated carbon will be eventually restored after the pandemic of coronavirus. Though the majority of the economies across the globe have imposed complete shutdown in order to prevent the severe impact of COVID-19 transmission, this market shall show extensive growth mainly because of to the presence of market leaders like Jacobi Carbons, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and Cabot Corporation. These market players are opting for situation decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic to gain trust, customer optimism, and customer confidence. For instance, Jacobi Carbons, leading activated carbon venture, has manufactured masks with activated carbon felt to ensure clean air delivery. These factors may create a significant impact on the growth of the activated carbon market, during the pandemic crisis.

During this unprecedented situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the global activated carbon.

According to the new report published by Research Dive, the global market for activated carbon is set to register a revenue of $9,055.1 million by 2026, at an 8.9% growth rate in the forecast period. The segmentation of the global market for activated carbon has been done based on the type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report provides detailed information on lucrative opportunities, drivers, vital segments, restraints, and industry players of the global market.

Factors Affecting The Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the global activated carbon market growth is mainly attributed to the key role of activated carbon in adsorption, purification, decaffeination, and filtration processes. However, price fluctuation in the raw materials is anticipated to restrain the global activated carbon industry growth, during the forecast timeframe.

Powdered Activated Carbon will be the Most Lucrative

Based on product type, the global activated carbon market is segmented into powdered, granular, and others. The powdered activated carbon will have rapid growth in the global market and is valued at $5,142.6 million with an 9.6% CAGR, over the projected period. The significantly growing demand for granular activated carbon in the beverage water preparation and Biodiesel refining is one of the major factors for the global market growth.

The Gaseous Phase for the Global Activated Carbon will have Exponential Growth During Analysis Period

on the basis of application, the global market is divided into liquid phase and gas phase. The liquid phase segment is valued at $5,233.7 million in 2026 and is predicted to grow at 8.7%, during the analysis period. On the other hand, The gas phase segment will register a revenue of $3,821.4 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at 9.2%, during the forecast period.

The Water Treatment segment will have Substantial Market Share During the projected Period

Depending on the end-use industry, the global activated carbon market is categorized into pharmaceutical & medical, water treatment, food & beverages, automotive, air purification, and others. The market size for the water treatment segment valued at $3,609.0 million in 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period. This market growth is mainly driven by the robust expansion of the industrial sector and the rising demand for recyclable water for production.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the geographical region, the global activated carbon market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific activated carbon market will register a revenue of $2,777.8 million in 2026 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The huge growth is mainly attributed to the extensive growth in industrialization majorly in India, Japan, South-Korea, and China. In addition, increasing scarcity of water in this region is driving the demand for activated carbon, which will eventually boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific activated carbon market.

The significant players of the global activated carbon market consist of Calgon Carbon Corporation, Cabot Corporation., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., HAYCARB (PVT) LTD., Kuraray Co., Ltd., KUREHA CORPORATION, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, and Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.

