COVID-19 Impact on Account Based Ticketing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Apple, Samsung, Amazon, BT Group

Global Account Based Ticketing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Account Based Ticketing (ABT) is a system that can open up new opportunities and business models, provide access to new markets that were previously out of reach, and provide a platform to address the reduction in the ongoing costs associated with card issuance, as well as system management and maintenance.

ABT can help build a future in which smart ticketing and frictionless travel are the rule, rather than the exception. In such a future, transit systems will automatically charge passengers the most appropriate fare based on a best value calculation. This is often referred to as the concept of a “best fare promise,” with the system always selecting the cheapest ticket for passengers – saving customers money by automatically buying a weekly, monthly, or annual season ticket rather than a lot of singles or returns. Beyond cost savings, an ABT implementation offers passengers a flexible travel experience, allowing them to conveniently alter travel routes on-the-fly. Last, but certainly not least, ABT eliminates the demand for “exact fare” on bus journeys.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Account Based Ticketing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Apple, Samsung, Amazon, BT Group, TIXTRACK, Scheidt & Bachmann, masabi

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Account Based Ticketing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Account Based Ticketing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Account Based Ticketing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Phone

Other devices

Segmentation by Application:

Commerical

Governement

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Account Based Ticketing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Account Based Ticketing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Account Based Ticketing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Account Based Ticketing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Account Based Ticketing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Account Based Ticketing Key Players

4 Account Based Ticketing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Account Based Ticketing

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Apple

10.1.1 Apple Company Details

10.1.2 Apple Account Based Ticketing Product Offered

10.1.3 Apple Account Based Ticketing Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.1.4 Apple Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Apple Latest Developments

10.2 Samsung

10.2.1 Samsung Company Details

10.2.2 Samsung Account Based Ticketing Product Offered

10.2.3 Samsung Account Based Ticketing Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.2.4 Samsung Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Samsung Latest Developments

10.3 Amazon

10.3.1 Amazon Company Details

10.3.2 Amazon Account Based Ticketing Product Offered

10.3.3 Amazon Account Based Ticketing Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.3.4 Amazon Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Amazon Latest Developments

10.4 BT Group

