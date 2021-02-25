COVID-19 Impact on 3D Secure Authentication Market Show at 22.9% CAGR to 2026 | Visa, Mastercard, GPayments, Adyen

Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

3D Secure (3-domain structure), also known as a payer authentication, is a security protocol that helps to prevent fraud in online credit and debit card transactions.

The payer authentication is a three-part process, so there are three parties involved in the process: the issuer (such as Visa or MasterCard), the acquirer, and the interoperability domain (such as payment system). According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of 3D Secure Authentication will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global 3D Secure Authentication market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2644 million in 2019. Over the next five years the 3D Secure Authentication market will register a 22.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6033.1 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013893193/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Visa, Mastercard, GPayments, Adyen, CA Technologies (Broadcom), Modirum, Entersekt, Worldline, Elavon, SIA S.p.A., GMO Payment Gateway, UnionPay International, AsiaPay, Discover Global Network, JCB, American Express

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Secure Authentication market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

System & Platform

Consulting Services & Solutions

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Consumer Electronics

ATM

POS Machine

Other

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013893193/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Secure Authentication market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 3D Secure Authentication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Secure Authentication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Secure Authentication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Secure Authentication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 3D Secure Authentication by Players

4 3D Secure Authentication by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Visa

11.1.1 Visa Company Information

11.1.2 Visa 3D Secure Authentication Product Offered

11.1.3 Visa 3D Secure Authentication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Visa Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Visa Latest Developments

11.2 Mastercard

11.2.1 Mastercard Company Information

11.2.2 Mastercard 3D Secure Authentication Product Offered

11.2.3 Mastercard 3D Secure Authentication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Mastercard Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Mastercard Latest Developments

11.3 GPayments

11.3.1 GPayments Company Information

11.3.2 GPayments 3D Secure Authentication Product Offered

11.3.3 GPayments 3D Secure Authentication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 GPayments Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GPayments Latest Developments

11.4 Adyen

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013893193/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.