COVID-19 Impact North America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast Showing CAGR of 15.5% by 2027: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The EdTech and smart classroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 27,978.8 million in 2019 to US$ 88,791.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Online learning has become an integral part of best learning and teaching practices around North America. EdTech and smart classroom solutions helps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. The EdTech includes domains such as online learning, educational teaching and learning theories, and computer-based and smartphone-based learning. It has been widely adopted by various K-12 and higher education institutes to offer students better learning experience. EdTech and smart classroom is an assembly of several hardware and software systems, such as projectors, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, printers, learning management, and classroom management modules. It is not possible to deploy all hardware components in one computer owing to the limited computation power; hence, a distributed computing platform is necessary for creating smart environment in schools and colleges. Also, digital advancements in education sector is expected to create a significant demand for EdTech and smart classroom in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the North America EdTech and smart classroom market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SMART Technologies

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom market segments and regions.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User

Upto K-12

Higher Education

The research on the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America EdTech and Smart Classroom market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

