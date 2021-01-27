COVID-19 Impact- Global Private Tutoring Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 7.1% by 2027 owing to Increasing Demand for Personal Attention to Students in Addition to Schooling along with Growing Investments by Ed-Techs, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising concern among parents to ensure personal care towards their children regarding studies apart from the education received in schools is driving the global private tutoring market. The rising number of students in each class across a school is restricting the personal attention which should be offered to each child for their better development and understanding of the lesson. According to a study conducted by Cambridge International in 2018, 43% of global teachers highlighted the average class size of 21-30 students at their school, while 17% of the teachers recorded an average class size of 31- 40 students. The same study also revealed that 43% of the global student community opted for private tuition classes, with China (57%) and India (55%) accounting for the highest percentage of students. The extensive competitive scenario prevailing globally with regards to academic scores and university admissions amongst other factors is encouraging students to opt for individual subject classes, beyond their general school-based education, thereby fuelling the growth of global private tutoring market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=311

The rising involvement of individuals in freelance tutoring coupled with adoption of online private tutoring among both teachers and students is also expected to drive the growth of the private tutoring market in the future years. According to a study, 84% of the private tutors across England were self-employed, which enabled ease of access of private tuitions for students. Online tutoring platforms are gaining traction globally. The rapid penetration of internet connectivity across developing countries is also aiding the segment’s growth in the global market. This format of private tutoring aids to overcome the barrier of distance and enable students to obtain assistance from experienced teachers from any part of the globe. The escalated need for specialised education among school students is contributing towards the growth of the global private tutoring market.

The outbreak of the corona virus across the globe has positively impacted the private tutoring market. According to UNESCO, the nationwide lockdown imposed by government authorities across nations to combat the spread of the virus, has led to temporary closure of school across 29 countries, thereby, disrupting the education structure and system for almost 391.5 Mn children and youth, globally. This has accelerated the demand for home schooling across the countries, thereby contributing to the growth of the global private tutoring market. For instance, Tutors International, a United Kingdom based private tuition service provider, in July 2020, recorded an increase in demand of full-time home-schooling, owing to the rising concerns among parents about the long-term impact of the pandemic on traditional education systems.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=311

Increasing initiatives by ed-tech companies to capture the online private tutoring market is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, BYJU’S, a Bangalore based ed-tech company, raised USD 500 Million in its new round of funding from Silver Lake in September 2020. The company’s parent, Think and Learn also announced the acquisition of WhiteHat Jr, an online coding training platform for children, for USD 300 million in the same duration, to supplement their strategic expansion initiative in the country. Thus, the rising investment by online private tutoring companies to strengthen their market share is expected to enhance the growth of the private tutoring market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global private tutoring market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=311

Global Private Tutoring Market:

By Type

Online

Blended

By End User

Preschool Children

Primary School Student

Middle School Student

High School Student

College Student

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Private-tutoring-market-2019-2027-311

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424