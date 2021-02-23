COVID-19 Impact, Competitive and Regional of Dried Vegetables Market Analysis till 2030

The report “Global Dried Vegetables Market, By Product Type (Carrot, Onion, Potatoes, Broccoli, and Others), By Form (Minced and Chopped, Powder and Granules, Flakes, and Slice and Cubes), By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Drying Techniques (Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, and Vacuum Drying), By End-User (Snack & Savory Products, Infant Foods, Soups, Salad, Dressings & Sauces, Food Service Providers, and Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”. Global Dried Vegetables Market accounted for US$ 21106.9 million in 2019. The changing food habits, due to the increasing urbanization and the desire for new taste preferences are fueling the target market. The ready-to-eat products help in saving time in the busy life schedule and that is the major factor, which boosts the global market growth. The incorporation of various nutrients and flavors and its extended shelf life properties are giving it an additional advantage. The freeze products help in retaining the nutrients of the products for a longer period, comparing to normal processed foods. The major factor driving the global dried vegetable market is expanding of the food-processing sector and the huge demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products, among consumers. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for freeze-dried vegetables to be used in snacks, soups, dressings, and bakery and confectionery products. Emerging economies are likely to become the future hotspots for freeze-dried vegetable products, especially regions in the Asia-Pacific and South America.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3856

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Ice Make Refrigeration ltd., a prominent manufacturer and distributor of cooling solution equipment, launched a new drying or dehydrating device for drying of vegetables.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global dried vegetables market accounted for US$ 357.32 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, nature, drying technique, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the global dried vegetable market is segmented into the carrot, onion, potatoes, broccoli, and others.

Based on the form, the global market is segmented into the minced and chopped, powder and granules, flakes, and slice and cubes.

Based on nature, the global market is segmented into organic, and conventional.

Based on the drying technique, the global market is segmented into the spray drying, freeze-drying, drum drying, and vacuum drying.

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into snack & savoury products, infant foods, soups, salad, dressings & sauces, food service providers, and retail.

Based on region, the market in North America is expected to hold the major market share in the dried vegetable market, owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and processed food items in the region.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global dried vegetables market includes Ice Make Refrigeration ltd., Olam International, Symrise AG, Mercer Foods, LLC, Vkc Nuts Private Limited, Viva Bella Orchards Inc, Kiantama, Sun-Maid Growers Of California, Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Traina Dried Vegetable Inc.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com