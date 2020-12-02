COVID-19 impact analysis on the Advanced Wound Care Market size, Share, Gross Margin Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape Analysis Till 2027

Major factors that boost the market growth include the change in lifestyle conditions that lead to increased diabetic wounds and pressure ulcers, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement scenario in developed economies, and increase in adoption rate of advanced wound care products. Moreover, there is a positive correlation between aged population and frequent occurrences of severe chronic & surgical wounds. High unmet medical needs and rise in preference for products that enhance therapeutic outcome are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high cost of products and unfavorable reimbursement policies in the emerging countries restrict the market growth.

The advanced wound care market size was valued at $9,255.70 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach at $15,305.94 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

In the end user segment, community centers accounted for a major market share in 2015, and is projected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption rate of high technology solutions and the availability of wide range of AWC products coupled with government reimbursements. Community centers are followed by hospitals with over two-fifths share of the overall market in 2015.

North America leads the overall advance wound care and closure market, which is closely followed by Europe. Growing medical tourism in the Asia Pacific region and the incapability to manage the inflow of patients in hospitals necessitates early patient discharge. Therefore, faster wound healing methods are most sought after treatments to manage the incoming patient pool in the region. These factors would lead to faster adoption of advanced wound care and closure products in the region, facilitating faster market growth.

The demand for advanced wound care and closure products is driven by an inclination towards shorter hospital stays, reduced surgical healthcare costs, and enhanced therapeutic outcomes. Market growth is also supplemented by the risk associated with ineffective wound healing, which has increased the demand for combination dressings. The market is essentially driven by the rise in aging population, upsurge in prevalence of chronic wounds & ulcers, advancements in technology, and an increase in the number of surgeries. However, reluctance in adoption of new technologies and unfavorable reimbursement policies impede market growth. Nonetheless, advancements in moist dressing and optimized physical therapies are set to provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players.

The report segments the global advanced wound care and closure market based on type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into advanced wound closure and advanced wound care. The advanced wound closure sub-segment is further categorized into haemostatic and sealing agents, topical tissue adhesive, and wound closure devices. The advanced wound care sub-segment is divided into moist wound dressings, active wound care, and therapy devices. Active wound care consists of skin substitutes and growth factor products, which are expected to foster market growth in the near future.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) promotes wound healing through the application of negative pressure on the wound via foam dressings and has emerged as a highly effective therapy for advanced wound management. The NPWT segment is projected to grow strongly during the forecast period and reach $3.7 billion by 2020.

Based on application, the report sub-segments the market into burns, ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, arterial ulcers, and surgical wounds. The treatment of ulcers using advanced wound care and closure products is expected to boost the overall market growth, with diabetic foot ulcer management segment being prominent among all other segments. The report also bifurcates the market into hospitals and community health services and home healthcare.

