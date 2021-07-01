COVID-19 Impact: 2020 Year in Review and forecast growth of Sealant Market

The leading players of the global sealant market are AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Dow, Solvay, Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, 3M, Carlisle Companies Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., BASF SE, and RPM International Inc. These market players are focusing on devising exclusive strategies for enhancing SWOT scrutiny, novel product developments, mergers & acquisitions of promising businesses, creating robust portfolios, and investments in research & development activities.

In March 2021, Applied Graphene Materials, a leader in the application and development of graphene, declared that its customer – Constellation Chemicals, a car detailing service, introduced 2 sealants that are enhanced with AGM graphene nanoplatelet technology. This sealant improves chemical resistance to acid rain, hydrophobicity, road salt, and durability.

In December 2020, Wacker, a chemical group based in Munich, Germany, is set to provide products that are manufactured by using bio-based methanol to the silicone sealant. This product is used for paper, textile, and consumer goods sectors and to generate vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer binders which are associated with acetic acid (bio-based)

In January 2020, Terumo Corporation, a medical device company, launched AQUABRID, a surgical sealant made for aortic procedures. The sealant reacts with water/blood and turns into an elastic layer that holds on the tissue tightly. Further, surgical sealants are designed to prevent bleeding and gain hemostasis.

The global sealant market is projected to surge due to the rise in the demand for sealant materials in construction activities and the automotive sector. Also, escalation in the mechanical manufacturing sector is considered to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Apart from this, sealants are widely used in-ceiling applications, dissimilar material joints, interior & exterior walls, repairing bigger cracks, and much more, thus boosting the growth of the market in the future years. Moreover, government programs to reduce the use of VOCs from machines and vehicles are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global sealant market is predicted to witness a magnificent growth rate during the forecasted years, 2019—2026. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future dynamics of the market. Moreover, market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing. The report also talks about the Covid-19 impact on the market worldwide.

