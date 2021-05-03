COVID-19 Fresh Food Packaging Market Impact Report: Surprising Ways to get back on track and generate huge Profit

The world is facing an unprecedented threat from the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to adjust with new restrictions around movement and social interaction. COVID 19 throws positive light on fresh food packaging market owing to safety and packaging is very helpful in protecting the food from air, moisture, temperature, and various other microorganisms. Moreover, According to World Health Organization (WHO), other international health and food safety authorities, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease spreading from person to person. Food demand is generally inelastic and its effect on overall consumption will be likely limited. Therefore, packaging plays an essential role coupled with increase in demand for food. All these factors realizes the importance of fresh food packaging market during this pandemic. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global fresh food packaging industry. Our report consists of:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global fresh food packaging market is anticipated to garner $101.13 billion by 2027, growing at a health CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global market on the basis of material, application and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, growing health concerns and stringent government regulations are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the fresh food packaging industry, during the forecast period. On the other hand, waste disposal of packaging is likely to hamper the global fresh food packaging market.

Metal/ wood and glass packaging segment will be most lucrative till 2026

Metal/wood and glass packaging solutions will have a rapid growth in the global market, and they are expected to register a significant revenue during the forecast timeframe. These materials are known for their sturdy nature, and they are the most suitable for fresh food packaging during transportation, which ensures no tampering.

Meat and seafood segment to register maximum growth

The meat and seafood segment for the fresh food packaging market is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Meat and seafood consumers have increased significantly, owing to their nutritional benefits.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

The global fresh food packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific region contributes to the largest market share in the fresh food packaging market during the forecast period. The region is one of the largest producers and consumers of fresh food items; this is mainly owing to the rise in airborne diseases and increasing emphasis on health concerns in consumers.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global fresh food packaging industry are

International Paper,

Silgan Holdings Inc.,

WestRock Company,

DS Smith,

Sealed Air,

DuPont,

Smurfit Kappa,

Amcor plc,

, and Mondi.Electric,

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd,

Stelmec,

ARTECHE,

ELECTRIC&ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

