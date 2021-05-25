[COVID-19] Flow Cytometry Market 2021: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2027 | Becton Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Request a Sample Get up to 30% Discount Flow Cytometry

The requisite for disease diagnosis and advancements in technology of flow cytometry, in turn are expected to fuel growth of the flow cytometry market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations in flow cytometry to tap into the emerging markets. For instance, in August 2017, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest clinical flow cytometry product, the Navios EX flow cytometer, to be used in the clinical laboratories in the U.S. Furthermore, Sysmex America, Inc. in October 2017, launched CyFlow Antibodies, a comprehensive portfolio of Analyte Specific Reagent (ASR) antibodies for usage in flow cytometry applications, as a part of its initiative to offer cutting-edge clinical laboratory products.

Moreover, major players are focusing on the product launches for enhancing their product portfolio and to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in June 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched its FlowJo software version 10.6 for flow cytometry data analysis that can be further integrated with BD FACSDiva for enhancing its capabilities to analyze multiple flow cytometry runs and compare data in a single view.

Some of the companies competing in the Flow Cytometry market are: Becton Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck & Co Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Danaher Corporation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : − What are the growth estimates for Flow Cytometry Market till 2027? − Which are the prominent Flow Cytometry Market players across the globe? − What are the key factors hampering growth of the Flow Cytometry market? − What are the key factors driving growth of the Flow Cytometry market? − What is the Compound Annual growth Rate (CAGR) of the Flow Cytometry market for next 8 years? − Which region is dominating the Flow Cytometry market growth?

Key offerings of the report:

1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

4. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

5. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

