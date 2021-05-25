[COVID-19] Digital Genome Market 2021 Acute Analysis of Global Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Illumina, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Request a Sample Get up to 30% Discount Digital Genome

Digital genome is one of the emerging technologies in DNA sequencing, which allows to perform human genome sequencing and digitalization in minutes and at the cost of only a few hundred dollars. This is specifically more efficient than the first sequencing of the 3.2 billion base pairs of a DNA that make up the human genome, which took many years and cost millions of dollars to be completely sequenced. Such continuous advancement in the field of digital genome enables to deliver rapid and cost-effective DNA sequencing for development of personalized medicine and clinical treatment.

Increasing inclination towards use of genomes to predict reaction of medication for safe and effective treatment of cancer, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and diabetes is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the need to choose the most appropriate treatment for ADHD and nutrition profiling where DNA is used to prevent development of chronic diseases is expected to be major growth factor for the digital genome market.

Some of the companies competing in the Digital Genome market are: Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Deep Genomics, Deep Genomics, Deep Genomics, Desktop Genetics Ltd., and Ancestry.com LLC.

What are the growth estimates for Digital Genome Market till 2027? Which are the prominent Digital Genome Market players across the globe? What are the key factors hampering growth of the Digital Genome market? What are the key factors driving growth of the Digital Genome market? What is the Compound Annual growth Rate (CAGR) of the Digital Genome market for next 8 years? Which region is dominating the Digital Genome market growth?

Key offerings of the report:

1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

4. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

5. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

