COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market 2021 Segmentation by Clinical Areas 2025

Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market – Analysis By Test Type (Molecular, Serology), End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 44481.8 million for the year 2020 owing to rapid increase in number of coronavirus cases across the globe which boosts the demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests. The COVID-19 diagnostic tests are critical in the management of the current pandemic for accurate diagnosis as well as to tackle the spread of the infection. Also, Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market in terms of COVID-19 Tests is expected to reach the number of 329.17 million in year 2020.

In March 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the first POC test-Xpert Xpress test made by Cepheid-for COVID-19 analysis. Abbott and Chembio Diagnostics are among the dynamic market players working for the purpose of care commercial center. The WHO has encouraged healthcare organizations to focus on COVID-19 indicative testing in light of this emergency.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The companies are also adopting profitable strategic moves to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, in May 2020, Quest Diagnostics announced its collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics aimed at expansion of COVID-19 antibody testing across more than 20 laboratories of Quest throughout U.S. The company applied VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Test of Ortho to ramp up the coronavirus testing in patients.

Among the Test Type segment in the COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing market (Molecular Tests, Serology Tests), Molecular Test type segment has been gaining popularity among other segments. Robust funding and speculations by public as well as private organizations are relied upon to impel molecular diagnostic organizations to create COVID-19 symptomatic products, in this way driving the market. Based on End-User segment, Private or Commercial labs segment holds the major share in the COVID-19 diagnostic testing market followed by Public health labs and hospitals. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, it has become imperative for the government of the various countries to involve a greater number of private or commercial firms in providing diagnostic testing in order to enhance the testing capacity to detect the virus.

Key Target Audience

COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Kit manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers

Pharmaceutical companies

Global Healthcare Agencies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

