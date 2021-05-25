[COVID-19] Cell Lysis Market 2021 Acute Analysis of Global Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories,

Request a Sample Get up to 30% Discount Cell Lysis

Cell lysis is the first step of protein extraction, which is further used for different application such as enzyme engineering and protein labelling. Furthermore, cell lysis is also an important step to study protein -protein interaction, which supports growth of cell lysis market. Players in the global cell lysis market are focusing on investing in R&D, to introduce advanced products used in cell lysis process.

Increasing research and development in the field of proteomics and genomics and high prevalence of infectious disease and cancer are the major factors driving growth of the cell lysis market. For instance, According to 2012 EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors represented 17.7% of business R&D expenditure in the world. Furthermore, in 2017, the FDA approved 2 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma. Such advancement in cell-based therapy support the growth of cell lysis market.

However, high cost of cell based research, owing to high expenditure in research and development for CAR-T cell therapy may hamper the growth of the market as The FDA approved CAR T-Cell therapy is priced at US$ 475,000 for single infusion for pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Moreover, this cost does not include pre-infusion treatment cost, drug administration, hospitalization costs, and costs associated with adverse events and follow-up care

Some of the companies competing in the Cell Lysis market are: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and Qsonica.

