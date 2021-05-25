[COVID-19] Cell Culture Market 2021 Acute Analysis of Global Demand and Forecast to 2027 | Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Request a Sample Get up to 30% Discount Cell Culture

Cell culture is fast emerging as an important tool for treatment and diagnosing chronic diseases. Companies are focusing on diversifying their cell depository and enhancing their product portfolio by increasing product launch and increasing investment in research and development, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their market position through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in December 2019, Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry entered into a strategic agreement to acquire majority of stakes of Israel-based Biological Industries. The acquisition is expected to further boost Sartorius market position in cell culture market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing product launches is also expected to propel growth of the global cell culture market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by introducing new and advanced products. For instance, on October 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new cell culture media, which is the first cell culture media that remain stable at room temperature.

Some of the companies competing in the Cell Culture market are: Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioSpherix, Ltd., Cell Culture Company, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, and Lonza.

