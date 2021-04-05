COVID-19 Business Impact on VoWiFi Market Growth Opportunities, Market Share & Trends

The increasing Wi-Fi hotspot coverage all over the world is pushing up the demand for voice over Wi-Fi across the globe. During the last two years, the governments of several countries have made huge investments in the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. As per many reports, there were as many as 124 million public community and wireless local area network (WLAN) hotspots around the world in 2017. Moreover, this number will grow to 550 million by 2022.

Get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voice-over-wifi-vowifi-market/report-sample

Numerous factors such as free access to community Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi (promoting other services), and greater speeds and capacities of Wi-Fi are pushing up the popularity of VoWiFi (voice over Wi-Fi) across the globe. The emergence of voice over Wi-Fi is fueling rapid improvements in the overall quality of service (QoS) for users. This technology allows users to remain connected with each other over the call, even when there is no mobile signal available.

Moreover, this technology allows people to reliably receive and make calls without using any additional application or upgrading the device. It uses the already existing SIM (subscriber identification module) security mechanisms for authenticating and protecting communications. VoWiFi also enables a seamless network transfer from the Wi-Fi to the cellular network, during ongoing calls. The availability of Wi-Fi at affordable prices and poor network coverage at shops, offices, homes, and various indoor places allow mobile operators to massively augment their services. Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=voice-over-wifi-vowifi-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market