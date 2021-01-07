Covid-19 and the Fast Food industry in 2021 – Global Outlook and Forecast to 2027, Focusing on top key players like Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc

Fast food is food which is prepared and served quickly at fast-food restaurants/outlets. Fast food was initially created as a commercial strategy to accommodate the more significant numbers of traveler’s busy commuters and wage workers who did not have the time to sit down at a public house and wait for their meal. Fast food comes from many places such as take-out, sit-down restaurants, delivery and drive-thru. Fast food is favorite because the food tastes tasty, inexpensive and convenient.

Change in consumer taste and food preferences across the globe is driving the demand for fast food market. Furthermore, increasing number of fast food restaurant/trucks is also projected to greatly influence the fast food market. Moreover, growing disposable income and changing food habits is anticipated to have a robust impact in the fast food market. Evolving, healthy fast food on menu of fast-food restaurants/outlets is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Key Players:

1.Auntie Anne’s,

2.Burger King

3.Domino’s Pizza, Inc.,

4.Firehouse of America, LLC d.b.a.

5.Hardee’s Food Systems Inc.

6.Kentucky Fried Chicken

7.McDonald’s

8.Pizza Hut

9.Starbucks Corporation

10.Subway IP, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

The global fast food market is segmented on the basis of product type. Based on product type, the market is segmented into pizza/pasta, burger/sandwich, chicken, asian/latin american food, seafood and others (beef and pork meat).

