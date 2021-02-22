COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Bakery & Cereals Market

The report “Global Bakery & Cereals Market, By Product Type (Cakes & Pastries, Biscuits, Bread, Morning Goods, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenient Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019, Kellogg Co. announces to continue the partnership with the GLAAD by launching the new product named “All Together Cereal”.

On Nov 19, 2019, Finsbury Food Group, the market leader in licensed celebration cakes, had announced the launch of five new licensed ranges, including the UK’s fastest-growing preschool brand, Hey Duggee.

Analyst View:

The rise in the trend of natural nutrition, organic products, and healthy living increase the demand of bakery and cereal products which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, the advancement in the production technology of the bakery and cereal improves the texture improvement, enhance the freshness, smoother chew preservation, and water retention which is another boosting factor for the growth the target market. Furthermore, innovation in the bakery and cereal products drives the growth of the global market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global bakery & cereals market accounted for US$ 500 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the bread is the dominating segment in the global market due to increasing demand for the bread containing high fibres, healthy grains, and gluten-free.

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into supermarket, convenient stores, speciality stores, online retailing, and others.

By region, Europe region dominating region in the global bakery & cereals market due to well-established sales, distribution chain and consumers preference in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bakery & cereals market includes Finsbury Food Group Plc., Grupo Bimbo, Associated British Foods Plc, Mondelez International, Bakers Delight Holdings Limited, Dunkin’ Brands, Britannia Industries Ltd., Flowers Foods, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International, and Grupo Bimbo.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

