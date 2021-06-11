Covid-19 Analysis: Automotive Ethernet Market is predicted to See Lucrative Gains Over by 2027

The global Automotive Ethernet Market is estimated to be valued at $6,494.8 million by 2027, surging from $1,920.9 million in 2019 at a noteworthy CAGR of 20.8%.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Automotive Ethernet Market:

The global spread of COVID-19 and the efforts to control it have decelerated the global economic activity as well as decreased the growth of the automotive Ethernet market worldwide. The pandemic has resulted in authorities across the globe implementing multiple unprecedented measures including factory and office shutdowns, quarantines, and travel restrictions. These measures have drastically impacted and will likely continue to impact workforce and operations of global automotive Ethernet market in the coming years.

Global Automotive Ethernet Market Analysis:

For electric vehicles (EVs), especially hybrid (HEVs), automotive Ethernet plays a significant role in the communication architecture layer that enables the link between the automotive IoT (Internet of things) and vehicle electronics. Also, automotive Ethernet provides a suitable topology for electric vehicles (EVs). These elements may increase the adoption of automotive Ethernet technology in EVs manufacturing.

Rising incidents of cyber-attacks is one of the reasons which may mainly hamper the global market For Automotive Ethernet Solutions. Also, the vendors in global automotive Ethernet market across the globe are mainly affected due to the declared industrial shutdown owing to COVID-19, which is negatively affecting the global industry.

Global Automotive Ethernet Market, Segmentation

The global automotive ethernet market is segmented based on components, application, vehicle type, and region.

Components:

The components segment is further classified into hardware, software, and services. The hardware subsegment of global automotive Ethernet is anticipated to have the prominent share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a revenue of $4,357.8 million by 2026.

The significantly rising demand for ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) and infotainment has propelled OEMs in automotive industry to adopt Ethernet hardware components such as bridges repeaters, routers, gateway, and others. Also, key features offered by automotive Ethernet technology such as speed, scalability, low latency, and higher bandwidth are also projected to spur the demand for hardware subsegment, in the analysis period.

Applications:

The applications segment is further divided into infotainment, chassis, power train, body and comfort, driver assistance, and others. The driver assistance application of the automotive Ethernet industry is anticipated to have the notable growth and it is expected to register revenue of $2,642.7 million by 2027, with the rise from $734.1 million in 2019.

Vehicle Type:

The vehicle type segment is further categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicle sub-segment is anticipated to have a lucrative growth in the global market and register a revenue of $2,073.3 million during the analysis timeframe.

Region:

The automotive Ethernet market for Asia-Pacific region accounted for $620.5 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,175.8 million by 2027. Over the past years, the number of road traffic accidents have increased noticeably especially in India and China.

Key Players in the Global Automotive Ethernet Market:

Vector Informatik GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

Molex

Broadcom Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Aukua Systems

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Keysight Technologies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc

Along with the company profiles of the key players in the market, the report includes the Porter’s five forces model that gives deep insights into the competitive environment of the market.

