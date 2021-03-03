Covid-19: Alexandra Lencastre does not return to the soap opera “Amor Amor”

The new coronavirus has ruined plans, but SIC expects it will take place in a new project.

Covid-19 is forcing you to change plans.

Alexandra Lencastre will not return to recording Amor Amor, a soap opera in which she played Julieta, a woman who lives in Canada and is president of the Romeu Santiago fan club, played by Ricardo Pereira.

Recall that the 55-year-old actress was hospitalized for Covid-19, a situation that kept her from filming the soap opera on this project that marked her return to fiction. However, SIC was forced to keep the recordings without the actress and review plans for “Amor Amor”.

The broadcaster Paço de Arcos is now announcing that “actress Alexandra Lencastre is recovering from Covid-19, a process that will unfortunately no longer be compatible with the recordings of the soap opera ‘Amor Amor’, the recordings of which are in the final phase “.

Still, this change of plan shouldn’t keep the actress away from television for long. “As soon as she is healthy again, Alexandra Lencastre will be part of SIC’s next national fiction project,” she adds.

First, Alexandra Lencastre returned to fiction as one of the main characters in the story “Amor Amor”. For personal reasons, the actress was replaced by Luísa Cruz and later integrated into the cast with the responsible character Julieta.