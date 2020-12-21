Cover Corona Outbreak Impact:Single-Cell Analysis Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years

The healthcare industry has taken several leaps and bounds, when it comes to disease cures. Several diseases that killed millions of people some years back can now be cured completely by taking proper medication. But, in order to achieve this, the healthcare industry depends heavily on research & development (R&D) activities, which are forever ongoing. However, even after years of research and despite increasing innovations, various diseases exist that cannot be cured; cancer being the most common example.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market/report-sample

It was assumed before that each cell type in living tissues has a distinct function and lineage. Recent evidence and studies, however, have proved these assumptions incorrect, and it has been discovered that while cells may be identical, genetically and morphologically, they are actually heterogeneous and made up of cells which differ from each other. These revelations have been made by studying single cells.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=single-cell-analysis-market

Single-cell analysis methods have provided important and powerful tools to get a deeper insight into intratumor heterogeneity, thereby enabling the targeting of therapy at clones that are most malignant. The technology can further be utilized for calculating a diversity index for different cancer patients, with this data further having the potential to be used for predicting poor response to chemotherapy and poor survival. In addition to this, single-cell analysis could also aid in the early detection of tumor cells in bodily fluids, including blood, sputum, and urine.

This study covers