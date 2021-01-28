Court upholds jail sentence for Kremlin critic Navalny | Free press

During a brief hearing, a decision was made about the much-criticized imprisonment of Putin’s opponent Alexej Navalny. Investigators search offices in advance and several of his employees and supporters have been arrested.

Moscow (AP) – A Russian court has upheld Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s 30-day jail term. Navalny’s lawyers failed in a court near Moscow in their attempt to obtain the release of the opposition member, as a live broadcast from the courtroom showed.

Navalny was arrested at Moscow airport immediately after returning to Russia on January 17 and initially sentenced to 30 days in jail in controversial urgent proceedings.

He is alleged to have violated reporting requirements in a previous criminal case while recovering from a poison attack in Germany. Navalny, who was video-linked from the prison on remand, sharply criticized the Russian judiciary. The court ruling last week is “the most ridiculous document in the world”.

Nawalny’s team has announced that they want to go to the European Court of Human Rights. “We are appealing, we are going to the European Court of Human Rights, we are going everywhere,” said his lawyer Vadim Kobesv after the court ruling in the presence of reporters.

The prison system wants to convert a previous suspended sentence against Navalny into a real prison sentence. The procedure for this is scheduled for next Tuesday. Navalny is also facing further trials and many years in prison. According to organizers, protests across Russia last weekend saw up to 300,000 people taking to the streets for the release of the opposition. The demos should continue on Sunday.

On Wednesday, in a wave of raids, police officers raided numerous offices and private homes of Nawalny’s relatives and supporters. Nawalny’s brother Oleg and his colleague Lyubow Sobol, among others, were arrested.

In August, Navalny was the victim of an assassination attempt involving the neurotoxin Novichok in Tomsk, Siberia. He then created a “killer squad” of the FSB domestic intelligence agency commanded by President Vladimir Putin, responsible for the attack. Putin and the FSB reject that.

