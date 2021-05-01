Court allows demonstration of right-wing extremist III. Road in Plauen to | Free press

The small party had filed a complaint against a collection ban by the Vogtland district. A march of the III. Road in Leipzig – the background is the corona situation.

Bautzen / Plauen (dpa) – The extreme right-wing small party III. Road is allowed to demonstrate on Saturday in Plauen, Saxony, with a maximum of 125 participants. That was decided by the Saxon Higher Administrative Court (OVG) in Bautzen.

It was a complaint by the party against a collective ban. This was imposed by the responsible Vogtlandkreis and initially confirmed by the Chemnitz Administrative Court. (Ref .: 6 B 220/21)

From the point of view of the Higher Administrative Court, the Vogtlandkreis could not justify why the party could not hold a meeting in accordance with the Corona rules. There is no proof that the demo registration is unreliable. The forecast of the administrative judge that several hundred participants may be expected has not been proven either. The III. Weg had confirmed “that he was not advertising nationwide”.

A march of the III. Road in Leipzig. In this case, the OVG followed the view of the city of Leipzig that the meeting was not justified because of the protection against contamination. The lift in Leipzig was advertised nationally on social media. (Ref .: 6 B 221/21)

In Chemnitz, after the lift ban in the Ore Mountains, the small company “Free Saxony” is allowed to demonstrate in the evening. According to the city a maximum of 200 participants with distance and mask are allowed. The party originally wanted to demonstrate on May 1 with 500 participants in Aue. However, the Erzgebirgskreis banned the meeting due to its protection against infection and the high corona rates in the region.

In winter the party “Free Saxony” was founded. Chairman is Martin Kohlmann, formerly co-founder of the extreme right-wing association “Pro Chemnitz”.

