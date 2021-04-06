Coupling Agents Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: Evonik, Hexpol, Rayton Chemicals

Coupling agents are defined as compounds that proffer a chemical bond between two or more dissimilar materials in which both organic and inorganic combinations exist. These agents also enhance the adhesion between the two phases of a composite material. Coupling agents are used in several industries, namely, rubber, paints, coatings, etc. as they enhance the adhesion between filers and polymer material. These agents possess various characteristics like better flexural and impact strength, superior moisture resistance, less shrinkage, and improved weather ability. The reason behind such weather ability are the additives incorporated into wood filled plastic formulations.

The rising demand and the increasing growth rate for Coupling Agents in the market is accredited to their growing usage in applications of insulation, framing, roofing, exterior siding, and interior finishing, among others, and their utilization in the end-user industries of industrial construction, residential buildings, commercial buildings and other buildings.

Market Segmentation:

The global the coupling agents market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography.

On the basis of type, the market classify into sulfur silane, vinyl silane, epoxy silane, amino silane and others.

The market on the basis of application is broken into fiber treatment, adhesives & sealant, rubber & plastics, paintings & coatings and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Coupling Agents Market:

China National Bluestar Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Gelest Inc.

Hexpol Compounding

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Power Chemical Corporation (PCC)

Rayton Chemicals Co.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Struktol Company of America, LLC

Wacker Chemie AG

Regional Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the major industries suffering facing serious disruptions such as office and factory shutdown, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

