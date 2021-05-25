Coup attempt in Mali: outrage, chaos and many questions | Free press

Bamako (dpa) – It feels like a déjà vu. Soldiers in Mali arrest the head of state and take him to a military camp. The military wants to stand up for its interests and secure leadership positions in the government.

It happened Tuesday night – and also nine months ago, in August 2020.

Hours after Mali’s interim president Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane appointed a new cabinet on Monday, they were arrested and taken to a military camp in Kati, 15 kilometers northwest of the capital, Bamako. Former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was held there for several days in August and forced to resign. On Tuesday, Vice President Assimi Goïta, the former leader of the military junta, promptly fired the two statesmen.

Is the history of the West African crisis state repeating itself, in which Bundeswehr soldiers fight terrorism as part of the UN force Minusma and also train Malian soldiers as part of the EU training mission EUTM?

Last year, despite the coup d’état, the international community maintained its joint anti-terrorist operation, insisting only on a return to constitutional order. At the time, Germany and France were mainly concerned with defusing the situation as quickly as possible. They wanted to prevent a development that would amplify terrorism and lead to a migration crisis. Mali is located in the Sahel zone, from which numerous migration routes lead to Europe.

But how it will continue this time is open. The West African regional alliance Ecowas sent a mediation delegation to Bamako on Tuesday, as it did in August. The UN, the African Union, Germany, the US, France and the European Union immediately condemned the coup attempt and demanded that the statesmen be “released immediately and unconditionally”. Forced dismissal is rejected in advance, a joint statement says.

The rapid response from the international community shows that this time the insurgent army will not come off as lightly as in the last coup, after which Ecowas only imposed sanctions, said Alexandre Raymakers, Africa expert at the security consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. “The military knows the clock is ticking and N’Daw has the full support of the international community,” said Raymakers. The international community wants at all costs to prevent the military from taking power and destabilizing Mali.

On Monday evening Ouane had appointed a total of 25 ministers by decree. The military continues to hold strategically important offices, including the ministries of defense, security, territorial governance and national reconciliation. But two senior officers, former Defense Minister Sadio Camara and Security Minister Modibo Koné, were disfellowshipped. Both belonged to the military junta that overthrew Keita.

The interim government in Mali had only replaced the military junta in January and had to reform the constitution and hold elections within 18 months. Now Vice President Goïta has also promised new elections – for 2022.

The unstable country has been ravaged by Islamist terror groups for years. In 2013, only a massive French military operation held back their advance to the capital, Bamako. Some of these groups have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) or Al Qaeda. France is fighting terrorist groups in the vast Sahel region with about 5,100 soldiers.