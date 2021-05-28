Countries want to improve Climate Act | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to significantly tighten its climate protection targets – but the Federal Council is not going far enough. The regional chamber called for some improvements on Friday.

In addition to climate protection, the states also formulated requirements for the federal government. They waved through other laws of the Bundestag. A selection:

CLIMATE PROTECTION: The regional chamber is of the opinion that the planned regulations do not sufficiently meet the goal of mitigating the negative consequences of climate change. The Federal Council also called for a fair and proportionate distribution of the financial burden between federal, state and local governments. The government proposal for a legislative amendment stipulates that Germany will emit at least 65 percent less greenhouse gases in 2030 than in 1990. In 2045 – five years earlier than previously planned – Germany must be climate neutral.

CORONA EMERGENCY BRAKE: The Federal Council approved several changes to the federal corona emergency brake: Children between 6 and 16 years old are not required to wear FFP2 masks, only surgical masks. In addition, universities do not have to offer varying classes, which are mandatory for other schools in regions with a lot of infections. In the future, not only doctors, but also pharmacists will be allowed to make additions to the vaccination certificate.

LESS PACKAGING WASTE: The Federal Council has passed a reform designed to ensure less plastic waste and more recycling. The law prescribes a mandatory minimum recycled content for certain packaging. It also extends the one-way deposit requirement.

PROTECTING TENANTS AGAINST RELOCATION: The Building Land Mobilization Act, for which the regional chamber has given the green light, is intended to protect tenants against expulsion from sought-after residential areas. The aim is to create more space for housing, to secure affordable housing and to limit the conversion of rental apartments to apartments.

NO PENSION REDUCTION IN WEST GERMANY: Pensioners in West Germany will not receive a pension increase this year, in East pensions will increase by 0.72 percent. The reason is the corona pandemic, which has a negative effect on wage developments. This is the basis for the annual pension adjustment. The pension guarantee, which has been enshrined in law since 2009, ensures that Western pensions remain unchanged and are not reduced. The increase in the pension value east corresponds to the east-west alignment.

MORE MONEY NEEDED FOR DAILY CARE: The states demanded more money from the federal government to implement all-day care for elementary school children. However, they welcomed the planned legal right to care and support of at least eight hours for every child from first through fifth grade. This entitlement will be introduced gradually from 2026 and also applies during the holidays.

AGAINST NETWORK AGITATION: In the fight against criminal hate speech online, users’ rights are strengthened. To this end, the Network Enforcement Act will be amended, which will oblige the platforms to take a tougher approach. Among other things, the reporting channels for complaints are now being simplified. Users who are victims of hate on the platforms have a right to information.

EXPANDING THE RAPID CHARGING NETWORK: Electric cars play a central role in political efforts to increase climate protection in transport. It also depends on an extensive charging network. The Federal Council has now approved a fast charging law. With government funding, charging stations with a capacity of more than 150 kilowatts are to be built at 1,000 additional locations by 2023. This is planned through a European tender.

BAN ON MASSIVE CHICK DEATH: As of early 2022, million-fold chick deaths will end. The Federal Council has given the green light to this Bundestag resolution. Currently, almost 45 million male chicks are killed every year in Germany because they cannot be used for egg production or as broiler chickens.

EFFECTIVE BALANCE SHEET CONTROL: As a result of the balance sheet scandal at former Dax group Wirecard, which reportedly reported years of air bookings and mock profits in the billions, complex corporate structures will be subject to tighter controls in the future. The financial supervisor Bafin will be given additional powers and the responsibilities for checking the balance sheet will be combined with it. In addition, the regulations for accountants are being tightened, so that they can be held more liable, for example.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING: Germany wants to be a pioneer in autonomous driving. A law must create the legal framework – the Federal Council has now agreed. In the case of fully automated driving at level four in particular, the option is now being opened up to allow vehicles to participate in regular public road traffic on certain routes from 2022. For certain applications, the computer can take full control of the car without being monitored by a driver.