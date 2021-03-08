Countries relax requirements – start quick tests for free | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For many people in Germany, life is getting a little easier again in the corona pandemic. Although the number of infections is increasing in many regions, in most states, further corona regulations are being relaxed – but only carefully and step-by-step.

At the same time, more testing needs to be done. The federal government is now planning to pay all citizens at least one rapid test per week. The federal and state governments agreed on this at their most recent meeting on Wednesday.

In fact, this Monday’s tests are not yet continuously available everywhere. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) was therefore accused of insufficient preparation from the opposition, but also from the coalition. He rejected the criticism, emphasizing over the weekend that it was never agreed that the federal government would purchase the tests. “It has been agreed that we must help, that they are accessible, that they are available.”

The federal states are responsible for providing the rapid tests. At the same time, more and more lay self-tests are being used in stores at home this week. For the rapid tests, trained personnel – for example in pharmacies or test centers – insert cotton swabs deep into the nose or throat. During the self-tests, the sample is not taken so deeply from the nose, you can do this yourself.

The discounters Aldi and Lidl offered the first self-test on Saturday, but Lidl only online. At Aldi the tests were sold out in a very short time, at Lidl the website collapsed in the meantime. The supermarkets Rewe and Edeka also want to start selling soon. Drugstore chains Rossmann and DM plan the start for Tuesday. Pharmacies also want to offer lay self-tests.

The relaxation of the corona rules is not without controversy. Last week, federal and state governments decided on a five-step opening strategy, as well as with a built-in emergency brake if individual loosening lead to a surge in new infections in a region.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects the emergency brake to be needed soon. Due to the spread of the more contagious virus variants, the number of cases would increase steadily in the coming weeks, he warned about the ARD program “Anne Will”. He expects that the seven-day incidence, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week, will again exceed 100 in early April. “Then the mutation is so widespread that it creates a whole new dynamic.”

Initially, only careful opening steps are planned. In most states, private gatherings between one’s own household and another household are again allowed, limited to a maximum of five people plus children. Saxony-Anhalt continues, here the members of one household can meet up to five people from a second.

At the same time, in many places, for example, bookstores, flower shops and garden markets are allowed to reopen if they were not already open. In most states, retailers are allowed to make shopping appointments for a limited number of customers; In some regions with less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week (incidence of seven days), retailers can also open without making an appointment.

Similar rules apply to the opening of museums and galleries as to shopping. There are also relaxation options for non-contact outdoor sports. The high incidence of Thuringia does not yet participate in the relaxation of trade, culture and sports because it is still too high in incidence.