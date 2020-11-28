Countries must provide adequate staff for vaccinations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The German Association of Cities has asked the federal states to provide fast enough medical personnel for corona vaccinations.

“If the vaccine is in place, the vaccinations should not fail due to a lack of personnel,” said Dpa city council chairman Burkhard Jung (SPD). Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expects a first vaccine to be approved in December. According to the current ZDF “Politbarometer”, more than half of the citizens (51 percent) want to be vaccinated, 29 percent are not sure yet and 20 percent absolutely do not want to.

“The federal, state and local governments all want the vaccinations to be a success,” emphasized Jung. They are a vital part of the fight against the corona pandemic. “Of course, the cities actively support the establishment and operation of the vaccination centers. You quickly make the necessary organizational preparations. This means, for example, renting and furnishing buildings. “The costs of the municipalities should be offset by the federal, state and health insurers.

The vaccinations themselves fall under the responsibility of the statutory health insurers and their GPs, according to the mayor of Leipzig. “Due to the pandemic, the medical staff of the health authorities will remain in full force for the foreseeable future and will not be able to carry out the vaccinations as well. We call on the federal states, together with the statutory health insurers, to quickly ensure sufficient medical and nursing staff for the vaccination centers and the mobile vaccination teams. “

Time is of the essence as the first amounts of the vaccine should be available soon. “The limited vaccination doses are primarily intended for a relatively small group of people. Federal and state governments must now quickly determine who gets the priority vaccination and make it transparent, ”says Jung.

Health Minister Spahn made it clear that he expects employees in hospitals and nursing homes in particular to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Anyone can decide for themselves whether to accept this offer, Spahn told Bayerischer Rundfunk in an interview last week on B5 aktuell. But, “At the end of the day, I expect and request that the vast majority of those working in the health department also be vaccinated.” It’s not just about protecting yourself, but also about those you care about.

Spahn has asked the states that the vaccination centers should be ready for use by mid-December. Jung warned against too high expectations. “We are a little dissatisfied with the name vaccination center because people may get the impression that from January there will be a facility in every independent city and district where you can get vaccinated,” said the chairman of the city council.

“We even assume that mobile vaccination teams in particular will travel to care institutions and hospitals well into the spring. There, chronically ill, very old people and the staff are vaccinated there, ”says Jung. No unrealistic expectations should be created. “According to plans by the federal and state governments, massive vaccinations for the general population will be possible in the summer at the earliest.”

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) expects popular approval to increase once vaccine deliveries begin. “We need people’s willingness to get vaccinated,” said the Augsburger Allgemeine CDU politician. “But there will be no compulsory vaccination. No one with responsibility wants that. “