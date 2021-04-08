Countries discuss school after the Easter holidays | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal states discuss how to proceed in the schools. In nine of the 16 states, the Easter holiday ends on Sunday and the states are planning other plans.

In some states, the holidays have already ended. Lessons will be held again in Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate, in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saarland it will start next Thursday. Hamburg did not have an Easter holiday and the holidays in Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein last until the end of next week.

The meeting between education ministers also prepares for the next corona crisis summit between state ministers and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday, the conference of education ministers said in advance.

Surprising decisions for a uniform approach or national closure of schools are not in the offing, as many federal states have long had plans for their schools. Teachers and families had to be informed in good time before the end of the holiday. In principle, the federal states themselves also decide on school matters.

The German Association of Pediatrics and Youth Medicine (DGKJ) called for schools and kindergartens to be kept open for as long as possible. With reference to the right to education and the necessary social contacts of children and young people, the Ministers of Education of the federal states have repeatedly stated that they should keep lessons in schools as much as possible. The German Teachers Association argued that local authorities, health authorities and school authorities should decide, depending on the local situation, whether there should be more in-person lessons or back to school at home.

THE CURRENT STATUS

In February, after weeks of closure, primary school students in Germany returned to the facilities. Graduation classes have also been taught at school for a long time. The intervening years came back step by step in March – usually in divided groups with so-called exchange lessons. However, the returns process had not yet been completed everywhere before Easter. Some students have not attended their school since December.

HOW IT CONTINUES NOW

Against the background of the corona situation, the return is now partially fixed. For example, Brandenburg first sends older pupils above primary school back to ‘distance learning’. In Baden-Württemberg, even primary school students have to stay at home after their holidays. Elsewhere, on the other hand, the previous interaction continues, but with different rules.

In Bavaria, schools generally switch back from face-to-face to distance learning when the incidence in a city or district reaches 100. Hamburg only does this if the value is more than 200 on three consecutive days. After the Easter holidays, Saxony will say goodbye to the link to the much-discussed incidence value and nevertheless keep schools and day-care centers open.

TEST TWICE – MANDATORY OR NOT

Millions of simple rapid tests have been purchased for schools in recent weeks. After all that can be heard, there is no more shortage. In the future, students and teachers should test themselves twice a week if possible. Countries do this differently as well: most now prescribe tests for participation in face-to-face classes. Others, such as Hesse or Rhineland-Palatinate, rely on voluntariness. Depending on the federal state, the tests are taken home or tested together at school.

The self-tests are not as accurate as PCR tests, but the hope is that they will detect at least some of those infected. ‘Breaking infection chains’ is the keyword.

VACCINATIONS FOR TEACHERS

Many primary school teachers are now likely to have been vaccinated at least once after being taken to the forefront in the nationwide vaccination series. There are also federal states that offer senior teachers a vaccination. However, nationally they are still further behind in the vaccination sequence.

Until all teachers are vaccinated, classes in schools with an incidence of 50 or more should only take place alternately, demanded the president of the Education Association, Udo Beckmann, before the ministers of education were consulted. Keeping schools open regardless of incidence, as planned in Saxony, he called “irresponsible”.

NO EXAMS CANCELED

The Education and Science Union (GEW) had called for the Abitur exams to be canceled this year if necessary due to the pandemic. According to the current status, this should not happen. Education ministers will probably reaffirm this. They had already agreed in January that final exams would also take place in schools and vocational schools in this Corona school year. The degrees should be worth the same as those of other years and be mutually recognized by all states. It should be noted that despite closed schools, this was also successful last spring.

Rhineland-Palatinate has also already passed the Abi exam. Preparations are being made in the other countries, taking into account the special conditions. Some exam dates have been postponed to save time. In view of the situation, the examination requirements have also been relaxed and there is more time for written exams.