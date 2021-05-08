Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market by Technology Advancements, Demand and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025| Bayer AG, Consumer Physics, GAO Group, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas Inc

Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market 2020 provides in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device market and analyzes the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market. Market participants can use the analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The global counterfeit drug detection device market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of about 4.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Device Market: Bayer AG, Consumer Physics, GAO Group, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas Inc., RIGAKU CORPORATION, Spectral Engines Oy, Stratio Inc., Systech International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Overview:

Emphasis on advanced surveillance in the supply chain sector, shifting trend from packaging security to on-dosage security, and supportive government legislation for counterfeit drug detection are the factors projected to drive the market. According to the WHO, one in 10 medical products in developing countries is falsified or substandard. The personal and public health tolls are huge, as is the economic burden is about USD 200 billion annually. Thus, the benefits provided by these devices, such as simple, accurate, and inexpensive testing systems for use in the field, at pharmacies, and at the point of care opens up the avenues for the growth of the market. The developing nations streamlined their drug approval regulatory timelines to accelerate drug launch in order to meet rising healthcare demands. Such regulatory changes are projected to boost the growth of the market. The drugs for every therapeutics class from blood pressure pills to treatments for cancer and vaccines requiring special sterility testing procedures are expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Trends:

Handheld Devices From Modality Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

– Handheld drug detection devices are expected to dominate the global counterfeit drug detection device market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of these devices due to an integrated flexible user interface, ergonomic design, easy-to-access components, USB compliant, and longer battery life. With the handheld drug detection device, the accuracy and reliability of a narcotics and drug test lab are available anywhere people go, which fuels the market.

– The device will transform the detection procedure through its small size, portability, ease of use, versatility, and extended battery life. By costing as little as a third of other standalone devices, the device is ideally suited, irrespective of their location or severity. Law enforcement officials need to quickly identify suspected narcotics in the field to help keep drugs and drug dealers off the practice. These factors are expected to augment the growth of the segment.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

