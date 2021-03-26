Counter UAS Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 698.6 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Counter UAS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Counter UAS Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Counter UAS by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Counter UAS market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Counter UAS market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Detection Detection & Disruption



Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW



Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Counter UAS market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Counter UAS industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Counter UAS market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Counter UAS industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the Counter UAS Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

