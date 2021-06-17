Cosmetics Phytoestrogen Market Insights by Fact.MR Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Phytoestrogen Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Usage of herbal alternatives is increasing due to the shift towards environment-friendly organic products. Market players are observed to utilise herbal plant extracts in the form of medications. For example, key players such as Herbo Nutra utilise alfalfa plant extract in pharmaceutical medications.

These medication are used for the treatment of multiple diseases such as anxiety and depression, and to maintain nutritional health, besides others. Therapeutic properties of phytoestrogen and rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer are projected to drive the growth of the phytoestrogen market, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Phytoestrogen Market Study

The global phytoestrogen market is anticipated to create an absolute opportunity of US$ worth more than 1.5 Bn over the forecast period.

Growing herbal alternatives and new product launches are set to uplift the phytoestrogen market by the end of 2030.

On the basis of type, isoflavone is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030-end.

Pharmaceutical applications are set to grow by 10 BPS over the forecast period.

The East Asia phytoestrogen market dominates as far as production capacity is concerned, and accounts for more than 27% of the global phytoestrogen market share.

Rising cases of chronic diseases across North America is projected to aid market expansion, which is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic is led to decreased demand for phytoestrogen from most end-use industries, due to sluggish production activities. The phytoestrogen market is set to regain its original growth pace in 2021.

“Up-gradations in animal nutrition products to generate long-term business opportunities for players in the phytoestrogen market space,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Titans Investing in Research & Development to Enhance their Long-term Presence

The phytoestrogen market space is consolidated in nature, and market players are delivering products with broadened portfolios. Key players in the phytoestrogen market are ADM, Source Naturals, Natures Plus, Doterra, Frutarom Ltd., Nutragreen Biotechnology, Herbo Nutra, SKbioland, Zellbio gmbh, etc. These players are involved in research & development to gain an upper hand in the dynamic phytoestrogen market. This attracts new entrants in the industry; however, the bar is quite high for new firms to step in, keeping the market consolidated over the long-term forecast.

Phytoestrogen Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global phytoestrogen market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application, and region.

Type

Iso-flavone

Coumeston

Lignan

Others

Application

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

More Valuable Insights on Phytoestrogen Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global phytoestrogen market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the phytoestrogen market on the basis of application (nutritional supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others) and type (iso-flavone, coumeston, lignan, and others), across six major regions of the world.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

