Cosmetics Market to Garner $463.5 Billion by 2027, States the Report by Allied Market Research The Increase in Need for Skin Care Products, Demand for Products Made from natural ingredients, and attractive packaging Drive the Growth of the Global Cosmetics Market

A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the cosmetics market. The findings of the report exhibits that the global market for 5G defense market was pegged at $380.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $463.5 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“The cosmetics market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in awareness among consumers regarding maintaining prolonged beauty and change in lifestyle have significantly contributed toward growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in aggressive advertisements and promotions through social media platforms by manufacturer plays a crucial role in growth of the market.” Said Shankar Bhandalkar, the team lead-research, consumer goods at Allied Market Research.

The report offers in-depth information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and investments on opportunities. The increase in need for skin care products, demand for products made from natural ingredients, and attractive packaging drive the growth of the global cosmetics market. Whereas, advent of advanced beauty treatments and probable side effects hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in organic cosmetics demand creates lucrative opportunities in the approaching time.

The report provides a detailed scenario based on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the cosmetics market globally. It helps the market players, new entrants, and investors to determine strategies according to the current scenario and improvise the business structure for the approaching time. As a result of covid-19, most of the cosmetics manufacturers have switched the production towards the generation of hand sanitizers, personal care products, and cleaning agents, as the demand for these products went skyrocketing during the initial phase of the pandemic. At the same time, most of the cosmetics manufacturers have undergone challenges such as suspension of non-essential product manufacturing, disrupted supply chain, and shortage of raw material, owing to the restrictions imposed by the government bodies to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global 5G defense system market on the basis of category, gender, distribution channel, and region. These insights are useful for the new entrants and existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segment to accomplish growth in the coming years.

Based on category, the skin and sun care segment held the largest market share in 2019, with around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, deodorants and fragrances segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the market with highest revenue share in 2019, holding for around two-fifths of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Whereas, the online sales channel segment is projected to showcase the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and will rule the roost share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, this region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report also studies the market across regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The frontrunners profiled in the report include Avon Products Inc., L’Oreal S.A., Kao Corporation, Revlon, Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Skin Food Co., Ltd., Shiseido Company Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Plc.

