Cosmetics Market: Scalability with Profitability Overview by Top Vendors, Statistics, Analysis PDF, Revenue, by Region 2021|| Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2027

Global cosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 435.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 648.31 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changing lifestyles and rising disposable income of several countries.

cosmetics market of the leading industry Players such as LOreal International, Avon Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, REVLON, Kao Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Skin Food, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bayer AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Clarins, Alticor Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Yves Rocher, Shiseido Co.,Ltd, Maybelline New York and Nykaa E-Retail.

What Market data breakdown/segmentation:

By Category: Skin & Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Fragrances, Makeup & Color Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel: Retail Sale, Online Sale

By Gender: Male, Female

By Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India

