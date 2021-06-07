Cosmetics Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook Till 2027
|Cosmetics Industry Outlook 2021
As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.
The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cosmetics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.
Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.
In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month-on-month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.
Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Cosmetics market. The development scope, feasibility study, Cosmetics market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments.
The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Cosmetics market are:
Type Segmentation:
Industry Segmentation:
Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.
Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales.Prudent Markets published a report for global Cosmetics market in this environment.
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to conduct their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. Market competitive landscape and consistent in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the industry along with the impact of economic slowdown due to COVID are included in this report.
Regional Analysis for Cosmetics Market:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cosmetics Market:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cosmetics Market:
How will this report benefit potential stakeholders?
Thinking One Step Ahead
In today’s competitive world you need to think one step ahead to pursue your competitors, our research offers reviews about key players, major collaborations, union & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies to present a better understanding to drive the business in the correct direction.
In conclusion, the Cosmetics Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.
