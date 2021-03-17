Cosmetic Wipes Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2020 Major Players Johnson & Johnson , Procter & Gamble (P&G), Kimberly-Clark, Nice-Pak Products

The global cosmetic wipes market was valued at ~US$ 546.5 Mn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 638.8 Mn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The spread of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns has plummeted the sales of cosmetic wipes. To overcome this situation, manufacturers are utilizing digital technologies and engaging customers via online portals.

This is expected to give an uptick to sales of cosmetics wipes on e-commerce platforms. However, high demand growth is expected by the third quarter of 2020 when the pandemic is brought under control and normalcy is restored. The cosmetic wipes market continues to be driven by its superior characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, efficacy, and removal of impurities. This is anticipated to drive sales of cosmetics wipes post recovery.

Key Segments of the Cosmetic Wipes Market

Fact.MR’s study on the cosmetic wipes market offers information divided into four key segments— product type, distribution channel, application, material used and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type Distribution Channel Application Material Used Region Wet Wipes Modern Trade Cleansing & Makeup Removal Wipes Absorbent Cotton North America Dry Wipes Specialty Stores Moisturizing Wipes Non-Woven Fabric Latin America Medical Stores & Pharmacies Others (Scrubs, Exfoliating Wipes, etc.) Europe Online Retail East Asia Others (Institution, Salons, Spa, Direct Sales) South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways of Cosmetic Wipes Market

The global cosmetic wipes market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 152.7 Mn and is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period

By product type, wet wipes is set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 76% of the total market value by the end of forecast period 2020-2030

By material, non-woven fabric is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 2.2% and is expected to be valued 1.7X more than absorbent cotton by the end of 2020

Europe is projected to hold maximum share in global cosmetic wipes market and is expected to grow 1.8X more than South Asia & Oceania by the end of forecast period

By distribution channel, modern trade channel is projected to surpass market valuation of ~US$ 195.2 Mn by the end of 2030

COVID-19 Market Insights:

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world, no industry has escaped its onslaught since the outbreak first began. It has affected the market in different ways and also made a huge impact on the cosmetic wipes supply chain, resulting in a considerable slowdown in the growth of these products. Europe is one of the prominent regions for cosmetic wipes and will see a huge fall in demand as it is the largest affected region by the outbreak. However, amid the downturn, the growing use of virtual technologies will enhance online shopping among the consumers and is expected to gradually increase sales of cosmetic wipes.

Furthermore, the manufacturers of cosmetics wipes foresee this opportunity in the near term by offering additional benefits such as antibacterial or moisturizing properties in the wipes. As per the recent report published by Fact.MR, it is estimated that cosmetic wipes market demand curve will start showing positive signs by the third quarter. In the long run, the COVID-19 outbreak can serve as a catalyst for the cosmetics wipes market as they are safe and skin-friendly which will increase demand in the aftermath of this outbreak.

