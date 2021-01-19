Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Cosmetic Skin Care Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cosmetic skin care market are L’Oréal, Unilever, New Avon Company, Estée Lauder Companies, Espa, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Shiseido Co.,Ltd., Coty Inc., Bo International, A One Cosmetics Products, Lancôme, Clinique Laboratories, llc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd, Shree Cosmetics Ltd among others.

Global cosmetic skin care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing self-consciousness among population and rising demand for anti- aging skin care products are the factor for the market growth.

Cosmetic skin care is a variety of products which are used to improve the skin’s appearance and alleviate skin conditions. It consists different products such as anti- aging cosmetic products, sensitive skin care products, anti- scar solution products, warts removal products, infant skin care products and other. They contain various ingredients which are beneficial for the skin such as phytochemicals, vitamins, essential oils, and other. Their main function is to make the skin healthy and repair the skin damages.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing spending on personal care acts as a market driver

Rising prevalence for natural active ingredients based cosmetic among population will also drive the market growth

Growing demand for sun protection products will propel the growth of this market

Increasing acceptance of skin- care beauty products by younger population will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

High cost of the skin care products will restrain the market growth

Strict government rules associated with the less usage of antioxidants will also hamper the market growth

Emerging competition in the cosmetic skin care products is another factor impeding the market growth

By Product (Anti-Aging Cosmetic Products, Skin Whitening Cosmetic Products, Sensitive Skin Care Products, Anti-Acne Products, Dry Skin Care Products, Warts Removal Products, Infant Skin Care Products, Anti-Scars Solution Products, Mole Removal Products, Multi Utility Products),

Application (Flakiness Reduction, Stem Cells Protection against UV, Rehydrate the skin’s surface, Minimize wrinkles, Increase the viscosity of Aqueous, Others),

Gender (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Online, Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Colgate-Palmolive announced the acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques so they can strengthen their skin-care business. This acquisition will help the company to provide better products to their customer and solidify them in them in the Asia

In June 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of skin-care brand Tatcha. This acquisition will help the company to produce new innovative natural products and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide. This will also add Tatcha famous brands such as The Silk Canvas primer, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser and other

