Cosmetic Oil Market Size By Source, By Application, By Function, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Cosmetics oil market outlook is likely to remain bullish in the ensuing period in the wake of revenue generating opportunities witnessed in vegetable oil and hair care application portfolios.

With expanding footfall of essential oils in cosmetics on the heels of antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiviral attributes, forward-looking companies are touted to infuse funds to boost cosmetics oil market value. So much so that penetration of cosmetics oil in beauty products and massage oil will become more noticeable in the next five years.

Leading companies are bringing to the spotlights the many upsides of cosmetics oil, including argan oil which is prevalently used by hair oil manufacturing companies. To put things into perspective, argan oil has the innate ability to moisture the hair, scalp and reduce split ends and breakage.

It is pertinent to mention that argan oil can prevent psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis, making the oil trendier in the end-markets. Accordingly, others segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of around 5.1%, partly attributed to the rising footprint of argan oil in hair care products.

Stakeholders have exhibited traction for hair cosmetics as conditioners and shampoos continue to gain impetus globally. Using oils for hair care has become a hot trend as leading companies look to expand other portfolio in untapped areas. The other segment in hair care was valued at US$ 124.5 million in 2019, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of around 4.2% through 2026.

Lately, skin care products have made inroads into untapped areas and fueled cosmetics oil market trend. Simply put, following the popularity of baby oil, soap based product, massage oil and creams & lotions, both well-established companies and startups are likely to tap into the prevailing opportunities in the landscape. The others segment in skin care is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% through 2026.

At the time when personal care has become one of the top priorities among millennial and gen Z population, cosmetics oil manufacturers have upped efforts to streamline the supply chain process of make-up products.

The make-up application portfolio is touted to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 5.1% through 2026, majorly attributed to rising awareness pertaining to personal care and mounting health concerns. CXOs and other stakeholders are likely to infuse funds in perfumery products in the backdrop of mega-trend for essential oils in the perfume industry.

While use of the cosmetics oils for hair conditioning and skin conditioning & moisturizing has surged in the past several years, their use for anti-aging effects will potentially witness an upward trajectory. For instance, a combination of cosmetic and oral argan oil may provide an effective anti-aging treatment. The others segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% through 2026.

Latin America is likely to come up as a happy hunting ground for stakeholders eyeing to expand their portfolios. The rising market penetration of hair oil, essential oils, baby oil and lip care products in Brazil, Argentina and Chile will drive LATAM cosmetics oil market value. Latin America market is likely to be pegged at US$ 643 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.9% over the assessment period.

Stakeholders are likely to inject funds in the UAE and South Africa as these countries are likely to be major recipients of essential oil. Traction for olive oil and almond oil will become more pronounced in Middle East and Africa. According to the study, MEA cosmetics oil market will reach US$ 337 million by 2026, while expanding at a robust CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period.