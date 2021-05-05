Cosmetic Dye Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, DyStar, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Goldmann Group

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Cosmetic Dye Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The cosmetic dye market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Cosmetic Dye Market are Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Clariant, DyStar, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Goldmann Group, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Hair Color Products Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among the application segment, hair color products are projected to dominate the consumption of the cosmetic dyes market.

– Hair color products are used to alter the color of hair. Hair color is widely used by the consumers to either cover the graying of hair or for coloring the hair with varied colors for fashion.

– With consumers experimenting with their hair color, as it is currently very much in trend, the production of hair color products has also been increasing.

– The demand for high-end hair colors is further attracting cosmetic brands into the production of hair color products, further contributing to the demand for cosmetic dyes.

– As in developed countries, such as the United States, and other European countries, hair coloring products market has already been at the matured stage, the consumption and production are rapidly increasing in the developing Asia-Pacific region.

