Cosmetic Chemicals Market forecast to 2025: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2025

The global cosmetic chemicals market was valued at $14.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Cosmetic chemicals are the primary ingredients used for formulation of personal care products. The common chemicals found in the cosmetics include thickening agents, carrier powders, colorants, pigments, surfactants, preservatives, emollients, film formers, and moisturizers. Cosmetic chemicals that are consumed on a large scale include emollients, film formers, and moisturizers, followed by surfactants globally.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is primarily driven by the growing demand for beauty products from the ethnic groups that are tailored according to their needs. In addition, the increasing purchasing power of individuals in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, coupled with growing awareness and surge in demand for personal care products among the aging baby boomers are also expected to fuel the demand for cosmetic chemicals. In addition, the cosmetic chemicals market has witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients coupled with consumer willingness to spend on premium products.

However, stringent government regulations against the use of toxic chemicals and increase in demand for organic products made from natural ingredients limit the growth of the global cosmetic chemicals market. Furthermore, some cosmetic chemicals may have adverse effects, such as genetic mutation, birth defects or reproductive harm, genetic mutation, and cancer, which are also likely to restrain the growth of the market. Surge in R&D activities from market players with the aim of developing advanced and diverse product portfolio is likely to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of global cosmetic chemicals market.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is fragmented into surfactants, polymer ingredients, colorants, and preservatives. By application, it is divided into skin care, hair care, make-up, oral care, fragrances, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global cosmetic chemicals market include Solvay SA, Cargill Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, P&G, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, Symrise, and Ashland Inc.

COVID-19 analysis:

– The demand for cosmetic chemicals across the globe is expected to surge due to increase in demand for personal care products amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

– In addition, nationwide lockdown and social distancing measures implemented by governments of various countries have led to shutting down of saloons and beauty parlors, owing to which the demand for beauty products and cosmetics has declined. This resulted in fall in demand for cosmetic chemicals from beauty product manufacturers.

Key market segments

– By Product Type

– Surfactants

– Polymer Ingredients

– Colorants

– Preservatives

– By Application

– Skin Care

– Hair Care

– Make-up

– Oral Care

– Fragrances

– Others (Toiletries)

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA