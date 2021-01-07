Cosmeceuticals Market Report- Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast | Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder

ReportsnReports added Cosmeceuticals Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cosmeceuticals Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cosmeceuticals Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Cosmeceuticals Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the global cosmeceuticals market. The cosmeceuticals market is growing rapidly.

These products are linked by the fact that they are cosmetic products with biologically active ingredients purporting to have medical or drug-like benefits. However, the market lacks a clear definition of what constitutes a cosmeceutical, with the term covering a spectrum of products from prescription-only products to widely available over-the-counter products.

Much of the innovation in the field is being carried out by cosmetic companies, which are investing heavily in R&D for cosmeceuticals, in a manner more typical of pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies are competing to jump into the cosmetics business by releasing one cosmeceutical product after another.

This report provides key industry perspective on the cosmeceuticals industry from a large survey of over 90 cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry professionals, both within and outside of the cosmeceuticals sector. Those involved in the industry were found to mostly believe in the growth of cosmeceuticals and expected their company to increase its level of investment in the area.

In contrast, for those not involved with cosmeceuticals the opposite was generally true. The industry survey showed a strong consensus that the US, Japan and China are the most promising geographies in terms of growth expectations for the cosmeceuticals industry. This is due to an increase in the number of elderly people, increased awareness and the ability of cosmeceuticals to treat a diversifying array of indications.

Scope of this Report-

How can the cosmeceuticals sector be defined in general, and what types of product does it include?

What are the key market entry strategies for cosmeceutical companies to enter into new markets?

How does the regulatory landscape for different types of cosmeceuticals vary in key territories?

What are the available key distribution channels in the cosmeceuticals market?

What factors have hindered the growth of the cosmeceuticals market?

What are the key companies involved in cosmeceuticals?

Table Of Contents in this Report-

Executive Summary

Introduction

Comparative Analysis:

Cosmetics Versus Prescription drugs Versus Cosmeceuticals

Key Product Categories

Marketed Cosmeceuticals

Market Size – Cosmetics

Key diseases and Expansion opportunities for Cosmeceuticals

Acne Vulgaris

Atopic Dermatitis

Skin Aging

Hyperpigmentation

Next-Generation Products: Introduction and Key Strategic Considerations

Types of Next-Generation Products

Peptides

Growth Factors and Cytokines

Plant Stem Cells

Key Growth Drivers in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market

Demand for Innovation

Rising Consumer Awareness

Emerging Markets

E-commerce Power

Few Dominant Players (less intense competition)

Key Growth Barriers in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market

Competition with Regional Brands

Competition from Organics Products

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Poor Perception

Unclear Regulatory and Legal Framework

Key Distribution Channels

Drug Stores

Department stores

Spas

Healthcare Provider

E-Commerce

Cosmetic Store

Cosmeceuticals Regulatory Frameworks in Key Geographies

United states

European Union

Japan

Application Technologies

Nanotechnology

Emulsion Technology

Aerosol Technology

Market Entry Strategies

Export

Joint Ventures

Subsidiaries

Strategic Alliances

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

and more..