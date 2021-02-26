Cosmeceutical Market 2021 Overview and Competitive Analysis by Top Brands – L’Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Revlon Inc.

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Cosmeceutical Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global cosmeceuticals market is forecasted to reach USD 85 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Countries, such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, and other European countries held a prominent share in the global cosmeceuticals market. China, India, and Vietnam present considerable growth opportunities for the market players, primarily due to the growing millennial population.

– Furthermore, raising awareness regarding cosmeceutical and cosmetics products, such as anti-aging, sun care, and hair care products, is expected to drive the growth potential in the near future. The introduction of new products with bio-active ingredients play a crucial role in driving the demand for cosmeceutical products across the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cosmeceutical Market are L’Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Revlon Inc., Groupe Clarins SA, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Ageing Population



Consumers, especially the ageing population, are increasingly looking for methods and products to maintain and improve their appearance to look youthful and beautiful, more so with the rising awareness about anti-ageing products. The middle-aged people are increasingly witnessing ageing anxiety, due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of ageing. Anti-ageing skin products are known as cosmeceuticals, as they overlap the distinction between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rate has resulted in a sustained rise in ageing population across the region, especially in China and Japan. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry across the region.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Cosmeceuticals Market|



Though the term cosmeceuticals started gaining momentum in China recently, it has now become one of the most preferred product categories in the country. Busier and stressful lifestyles of consumers in the country, as well as worsening environmental conditions, created more concern around skin conditions amid consumers who seek products for skin rejuvenation. This has led to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. Moreover, the population of Japan is among the most prolific consumers of cosmetics, placing it among the top five national markets for personal care products. From the viewpoint of not only size but also the trends and market demand, Japan can be regarded as a gateway to other Asian markets. Success in the Japanese market can raise product/brand profile and visibility, particularly in other Asian markets.

Highlights of the Cosmeceutical Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Cosmeceutical Market

– Changing the Cosmeceutical market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Cosmeceutical market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cosmeceutical Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Cosmeceutical Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Cosmeceutical industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

